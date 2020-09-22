Advertisement

CDC against trick-or-treating, costume masks this Halloween

Halloween
Halloween(AP Images)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines to help families stay safe this Halloween. And parents and kids, you’re probably not going to like them.

The guidelines rank the risk level of things like trick-or-treating and pumpkin-carving.

According to the CDC, many of them are considered a no-go.

Families should avoid higher-risk activities, like trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, going to a crowded indoor costume party or haunted house.

It also is against hayrides, with people who don’t live with you.

They also don’t recommend traveling to a rural fall festival that’s not in your community.

And remind you that costume masks are not replacements for face masks, and the two should not be used together because it can make it tough to breathe.

“I think trick-or-treating is probably not a great idea,” said Gabrielle Crockett from Detroit Lakes. “But if they do, I would say definitely say wear an actual mask.”

“The children have had a lot taken away from them,” said Kathi Mayer from Fargo. “Trick-or-treating has diminished year after year after year as far as what they can do, where they can go.”

The CDC also lists some lower-risk activities, including pumpkin carving with family or friends, outside and at a safe distance.

They also mention watching a Halloween movie at home or having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

This is already a hot topic on social media.

So, what is your family planning this Halloween?

Let us know on our Valley News Live Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

