Body cameras ordered for Clay County deputies

(NBC News)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department has ordered body cameras for deputies Tuesday, September 22.

The cameras will serve as additional surveillance on top of the dash cameras that deputies have.

Sheriff Mark Empting says this is the way of the future. He says it is a great tool to remain transparent with the community and hold the deputies accountable.

The cameras will be used to record any interaction officials have with the public.

Sheriff Empting says the addition of body cameras will strengthen the department and help resolve complaints against deputies as they will be able to review the footage. It will assist in future investigations.

Despite previous media reports from other outlets, Sheriff Empting says the videos from body cameras are not private and will be available upon request. The exception is if the video is part of an open investigation, and they are unable to release the video or audio until after the investigation.

