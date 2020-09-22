Advertisement

266 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

196 people have died and the daily positivity rate is 9.14%.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 2
  • Bottineau County – 4
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 81
  • Cass County – 36
  • Cavalier County - 1
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Dunn County - 6
  • Emmons County – 2
  • Foster County - 4
  • Grand Forks County – 8
  • Kidder County - 1
  • Logan County – 7
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 12
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County - 4
  • Morton County – 30
  • Mountrail County - 5
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Stark County – 21
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Traill County – 5
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 3
  • Williams County – 14

