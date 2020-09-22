266 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in North Dakota
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.
196 people have died and the daily positivity rate is 9.14%.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 1
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County – 4
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 81
- Cass County – 36
- Cavalier County - 1
- Dickey County – 3
- Dunn County - 6
- Emmons County – 2
- Foster County - 4
- Grand Forks County – 8
- Kidder County - 1
- Logan County – 7
- McIntosh County - 1
- McKenzie County - 12
- McLean County - 3
- Mercer County - 4
- Morton County – 30
- Mountrail County - 5
- Nelson County – 1
- Oliver County - 1
- Pembina County – 1
- Ramsey County – 1
- Ransom County – 1
- Sargent County - 2
- Stark County – 21
- Stutsman County – 2
- Traill County – 5
- Walsh County - 2
- Ward County – 3
- Williams County – 14
