266 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths reported in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials are reporting 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 3 new deaths.

196 people have died and the daily positivity rate is 9.14%.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Benson County – 2

Bottineau County – 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 81

Cass County – 36

Cavalier County - 1

Dickey County – 3

Dunn County - 6

Emmons County – 2

Foster County - 4

Grand Forks County – 8

Kidder County - 1

Logan County – 7

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County - 12

McLean County - 3

Mercer County - 4

Morton County – 30

Mountrail County - 5

Nelson County – 1

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 1

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 1

Sargent County - 2

Stark County – 21

Stutsman County – 2

Traill County – 5

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 3

Williams County – 14

