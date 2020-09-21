Weekend gunshots mark third unsolved shooting under a month, police working ‘around the clock’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The hunt is still on for at least three suspects as both Moorhead and Fargo Police continue to investigate three separate shootings from the last three weeks, including one homicide.

“That can rightfully make people worry about what’s going on in the community. ‘Is there a danger to myself? To my family?’ That’s what we always want to know, ‘Am I safe?’” Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police said.

Schindeldecker says while most cases have a suspect in custody within hours or days of the incident, not every investigation is the same.

“What’s hard about some of these incidents like this is that often time once we get called, everyone’s already kind of gone. And then when there’s not witnesses or suspects or persons involved who are willing to cooperate with us, it makes it really hard for those investigators,” Schindeldecker said.

Schindeldecker went on to explain the state needs a large amount of evidence in order to be able to charge someone with such violent crimes.

“So, they’re building a case from scratch at that point. There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” she said.

Schindeldecker says both the fatal murder of 41-year-old Santino Marial and last week’s shooting are being investigated with the same amount of tenacity, adding every agency in the region is working together to help bring justice to the victims involved and the community.

“I think it’s alarming anytime we have violent crime in our community and there’s nobody who’s been arrested for it, but I have faith in our department and other police departments that they’re doing whatever they need to do to wrap up those cases and build information on those cases to keep us safe," Schindeldecker said.

Fargo Police says they cannot comment on if either incident is gang related, and says as of right now it does not appear their two cases are related. We also reached out to Moorhead Police, however they were not able to comment on their investigation at this time.

