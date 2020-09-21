Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump coming to Twin Cities this week

Vice President Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence(Andrew Harnik | AP)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump will host a ‘Cops for Trump’ listening session in Minneapolis this Thursday.

The Trump Campaign says they will meet with community members whose businesses and lives have been negatively impacted by crime and violent extremism in the Minneapolis area.

The event will be at the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul at 3 p.m.

President Donald Trump was just in Bemidji for a rally last Friday. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also in Duluth last Friday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state.

News

Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday.

News

Man reportedly fires gun during fight with Wadena County Deputies

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Authorities say they tried talking to Uselman, but he got upset and started referencing a handgun and even took it out.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 21

Updated: 38 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

Minnesota high school football and volleyball fate to be decided

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
High school football and volleyball could be coming back to Minnesota.

Latest News

Valley Today

Pheasant outlook improving, but birds aren’t branching out

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota wildlife officials say the state’s pheasant population is rebounding from a devastating drought three years ago, though hunters will still need to search for hot spots.

News

Knowing the difference between COVID-19 and flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
With flu season just around the corner and COVID-19 spiking in some areas, you may be wondering what the difference is between the two.

Valley Today

Caught in the act: Police arrest men trying to break into bike storage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Both men were arrested for attempted burglary, drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Valley Today

Court weighs allowing courtroom cameras in George Floyd case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will generate massive public interest when it begins in March.

Valley Today

Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

Updated: 2 hours ago
A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor.