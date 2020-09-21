Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump coming to Twin Cities this week

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump will host a ‘Cops for Trump’ listening session in Minneapolis this Thursday.

The Trump Campaign says they will meet with community members whose businesses and lives have been negatively impacted by crime and violent extremism in the Minneapolis area.

The event will be at the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul at 3 p.m.

President Donald Trump was just in Bemidji for a rally last Friday. Former Vice President Joe Biden was also in Duluth last Friday.

