Report shows increase in crimes in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2019 Uniform Crime Report. Local law enforcement agencies must report their crime data each year to the BCA to meet state and federal reporting requirements. The BCA compiles the data into an annual report and provides required data to the FBI for its reporting purposes.

Notable statistics in this year’s report:

In 2019, Minnesota recorded a 4.7 percent increase in Part 1 crimes. Violent crimes, including murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, all increased over the 2018 totals.

Property crimes, including burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson, also increased by 5.2 percent overall. There were 117,865 property crimes in 2019 - 5,865 more than the preceding year. Arson and motor vehicle theft jumped 8 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

There are increasing rates of bias crime being reported with 146 cases in 2019, an increase of 19 over cases reported in 2018. Forty-nine of the 2019 cases were directed at Black or African Americans, more than three times the next most frequent group.

There were 25 officer involved shootings reported in 2019, an increase of three from 2018, a majority of which occurred in Greater Minnesota.

There were no law enforcement fatalities in 2019.

To view the entire report, click here.

