Advertisement

Report shows increase in crimes in Minnesota

On September 20th, 2020 at 3:15 pm Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on White Oak Ridge Rd in the Fountain Run community in reference to two men found dead inside.
On September 20th, 2020 at 3:15 pm Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on White Oak Ridge Rd in the Fountain Run community in reference to two men found dead inside.(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2019 Uniform Crime Report. Local law enforcement agencies must report their crime data each year to the BCA to meet state and federal reporting requirements. The BCA compiles the data into an annual report and provides required data to the FBI for its reporting purposes.

Notable statistics in this year’s report:

  • In 2019, Minnesota recorded a 4.7 percent increase in Part 1 crimes. Violent crimes, including murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, all increased over the 2018 totals.
  • Property crimes, including burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson, also increased by 5.2 percent overall. There were 117,865 property crimes in 2019 - 5,865 more than the preceding year. Arson and motor vehicle theft jumped 8 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
  • There are increasing rates of bias crime being reported with 146 cases in 2019, an increase of 19 over cases reported in 2018. Forty-nine of the 2019 cases were directed at Black or African Americans, more than three times the next most frequent group.
  • There were 25 officer involved shootings reported in 2019, an increase of three from 2018, a majority of which occurred in Greater Minnesota.
  • There were no law enforcement fatalities in 2019.

To view the entire report, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Public Schools Moving Middle and High School Students to Distance Learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
These changes will go into effect on October 5th.

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food: Pork with Apples and Bacon - September 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Police: Man threatens to shoot person, rifle taken from scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Officers learned 28-year-old Joshua Young threatened to shoot someone--he was then arrested for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

News

Oregon Fires: Fargo firefighters are in good spirits, working 14 to 16 hour days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Last week, four Fargo firefighters went to southern Oregon in a federal effort to assist the state in extinguishing its deadly wildfires.

News

Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Grand Forks police warn of high risk sex offender in area

News

One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state.

News

Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday.