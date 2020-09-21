Advertisement

Police: Man threatens to shoot person, rifle taken from scene

Joshua Young is under arrest for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and terrorizing.
Joshua Young is under arrest for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and terrorizing.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges following a domestic disturbance call where a rifle was taken from the scene.

On Sunday, Sept. 20 around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of 12th St. E.

When they arrived, officers learned 28-year-old Joshua Young threatened to shoot someone--he was then arrested for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

No other information about the incident was provided by West Fargo Police.

