Police: Man threatens to shoot person, rifle taken from scene

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing multiple charges following a domestic disturbance call where a rifle was taken from the scene.

On Sunday, Sept. 20 around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of 12th St. E.

When they arrived, officers learned 28-year-old Joshua Young threatened to shoot someone--he was then arrested for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

No other information about the incident was provided by West Fargo Police.

