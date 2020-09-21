Police chase and crash in Grand Forks leads to manhunt

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks are searching for the man who started a police chase, crashed his SUV, then ran from authorities.

Police say it happened on Sunday, Sept. 20 around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. 51st. St.

Officers tried to stop a man for reckless driving, but he took off. The chase ended with the man smashed into some trees by the Budget Inn Motel in the 3400 block of Gateway Dr.

When the driver hit the trees, he got out of the SUV and ran. Police and a K9 were not able to find him.

Authorities say the investigation into this is still happening and they encourage anyone with information about this to call them at 701-787-8007.

