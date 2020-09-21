Advertisement

Oregon Fires: Fargo firefighters are in good spirits, working 14 to 16 hour days

Fargo firefighters in Oregon.
Fargo firefighters in Oregon.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
LAKE SELMAC, Ore. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters say they’ve been working 14 to 16 hours a day battling wildfires in the west coast.

Last week, four firefighters went to southern Oregon in a federal effort to assist the state in extinguishing its deadly wildfires.

The Fargo Fire Department was joined by several agencies from North Dakota, including Williston and Grand Forks.

In a media call on Monday morning, Battalion Chief Dane Carley of the Fargo Fire Department said everyday is different and brings its challenges. Yet, they knew what they were getting into.

“Everybody is in good spirits, we are resting well at night, [and] they’re feeding us great,” Carley said. “They say if you keep a firefighter fed, they’ll keep working happily. And there’s some truth to that.”

Carley said firefighters are engaging in what’s called structural protection. That means preventing the fires from destroying property.

The blaze Carley’s assisting with is called the Slater Fire. The four Fargo firefighters are staying near Lake Selmac, which is between Cave Junction and Grants Pass in Oregon.

Carley said Fargo’s firefighters are expected to return home the first week of October.

About 20 firefighters volunteered to go to Oregon, but only the four were chosen, according to Carley.

The wildfires in the west coast have killed more than 30 people, including a Southern California firefighter over the weekend.

