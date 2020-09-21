One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 287 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the active case count to 3,210.

One new death is also reported from the virus. The victim was a man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

Cass County is reporting 46 new cases, Burleigh County has 41 new cases and Grand Forks County has 42 new cases.

The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state. We have more COVID-19 information for the state at the link below.

