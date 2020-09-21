Minnesota high school football and volleyball fate to be decided

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

High school football and volleyball could be coming back to Minnesota.

The president of the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Mon., Sept. 21.

The meeting was first announced in a social media post on Wednesday. The Board is expected to revisit its August decision to move the two high-risk fall sports, football and volleyball, to a reduced schedule in the spring of 2021.

At least 33 states are playing high school football and volleyball this fall. With other high school sports off to a successful start, many are optimistic.

Still, the Minnesota State Health Department says sports have led to over 60 clusters of outbreaks.

We’re still waiting to hear the fate of high school football and volleyball in Minnesota. Nearly 400 Minnesota schools participated in an MSHSL survey. It found 76% want Fall volleyball and 24% want Spring volleyball. Meanwhile, 80% voted for Fall football and 20% voted for Spring football. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.

