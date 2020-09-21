Man reportedly fires gun during fight with Wadena County Deputies

VERNDALE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after a fight with sheriff’s deputies that ended with a shot fired, narrowly missing authorities.

The Wadena County Sheriff says they went to a 911 hang up call on Saturday, Sept. 19 near Verndale around 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned family was concerned for the well-being of 55-year-old Dennis Uselman of Verndale.

Authorities say they tried talking to Uselman, but he got upset and started referencing a handgun and even took it out.

The sheriff’s department says they then had to tase Uselman and a fight started, that’s when Uselman fired a shot that narrowly missed deputies.

Uselman was arrested and taken to the Wadena hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending.

