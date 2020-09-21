Advertisement

Man reportedly fires gun during fight with Wadena County Deputies

Uselman was arrested following a fight with deputies where a shot was fired.
Uselman was arrested following a fight with deputies where a shot was fired.(Wadena County, Minn. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNDALE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after a fight with sheriff’s deputies that ended with a shot fired, narrowly missing authorities.

The Wadena County Sheriff says they went to a 911 hang up call on Saturday, Sept. 19 near Verndale around 6:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned family was concerned for the well-being of 55-year-old Dennis Uselman of Verndale.

Authorities say they tried talking to Uselman, but he got upset and started referencing a handgun and even took it out.

The sheriff’s department says they then had to tase Uselman and a fight started, that’s when Uselman fired a shot that narrowly missed deputies.

Uselman was arrested and taken to the Wadena hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state.

News

Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 21

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

Minnesota high school football and volleyball fate to be decided

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
High school football and volleyball could be coming back to Minnesota.

Latest News

News

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump coming to Twin Cities this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump will host a ‘Cops for Trump’ listening session in Minneapolis.

Valley Today

Pheasant outlook improving, but birds aren’t branching out

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota wildlife officials say the state’s pheasant population is rebounding from a devastating drought three years ago, though hunters will still need to search for hot spots.

News

Knowing the difference between COVID-19 and flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
With flu season just around the corner and COVID-19 spiking in some areas, you may be wondering what the difference is between the two.

Valley Today

Caught in the act: Police arrest men trying to break into bike storage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Both men were arrested for attempted burglary, drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

Valley Today

Court weighs allowing courtroom cameras in George Floyd case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will generate massive public interest when it begins in March.

Valley Today

Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

Updated: 2 hours ago
A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor.