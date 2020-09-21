Knowing the difference between COVID-19 and flu

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

With flu season just around the corner and COVID-19 spiking in some areas, you may be wondering what the difference is between the two.

The flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses but can have similar symptoms like headaches, fever and sore throats.

Alison Hornyak, with Sanford, said the main difference between the two is that with coronavirus, you lose your taste and smell.

“School districts and daycare systems are recommending that patients quarantine for any of those sorts of symptoms right now or that they be evaluated by their medical provider,” said Alison Hornyak, Sanford Pediatric Disease Physician.

Sanford said this year it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot. Drive through vaccination blitzes will be offered at the Fargodome on Saturdays throughout the Fall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to adults and children. Appointments are needed to control the flow of traffic.

Call your doctor’s office or (701) 234-8830 to schedule an appointment. There will be multiple lanes for vehicles and those walking, biking or using public transportation.

The drive through blitzes will happen on the following dates:

· Sept. 26

· Oct. 10

· Oct. 17

Sanford West Fargo Clinic, 1220 Sheyenne St., is hosting vaccination blitzes by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for adults and children. To schedule an appointment call (701) 234-4445.

Sanford West Fargo’s vaccination blitzes are on the following dates:

· Sept. 26

· Oct. 10

· Oct. 17

For more information on how to get a flu shot, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.