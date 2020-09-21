Advertisement

Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

Cameron Zahn
Cameron Zahn(Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the public about a high risk sex offender living in the area.

Cameron Henry Zahn now works at Arby’s, located at 3851 32nd Ave. South in Grand Forks. Grand Forks police previously reported that Zahn lives at 2463 17th St. NE. in Manvel, ND.

Zahn was convicted in February 2015 for a crime that took place in Morton County, ND in 2014.

In accordance with North Dakota State Law, law enforcement must notify the public when a high-risk sex offender is in the area. High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 1

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 21

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 2

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food: Pork with Apples and Bacon - September 21

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Police: Man threatens to shoot person, rifle taken from scene

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Officers learned 28-year-old Joshua Young threatened to shoot someone--he was then arrested for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

Latest News

News

Oregon Fires: Fargo firefighters are in good spirits, working 14 to 16 hour days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Last week, four Fargo firefighters went to southern Oregon in a federal effort to assist the state in extinguishing its deadly wildfires.

News

One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state.

News

Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday.

News

Man reportedly fires gun during fight with Wadena County Deputies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Authorities say they tried talking to Uselman, but he got upset and started referencing a handgun and even took it out.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW