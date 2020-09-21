Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the public about a high risk sex offender living in the area.

Cameron Henry Zahn now works at Arby’s, located at 3851 32nd Ave. South in Grand Forks. Grand Forks police previously reported that Zahn lives at 2463 17th St. NE. in Manvel, ND.

Zahn was convicted in February 2015 for a crime that took place in Morton County, ND in 2014.

In accordance with North Dakota State Law, law enforcement must notify the public when a high-risk sex offender is in the area. High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

