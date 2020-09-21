Advertisement

Grand Forks man arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend over not wanting to have sex with him

Taylor Mark William Lysne, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, and resisting arrest.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him.

Taylor Mark William Lysne, 18, was arrested last week in Grand Forks for aggravated assault, terrorizing, and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Investigators said Lysne punched and strangled his girlfriend inside her apartment for not wanting to perform sexual acts.

According to court documents, Lynse’s girlfriend told police he strangled her “almost every day” and has “bashed her head” into a wall.

When officers responded to this incident on Wednesday, Grand Forks police said she had multiple physical injuries to her body.

The week before the assault, Lynse reportedly strangled his girlfriend to the point where she urinated on herself.

Lysne was also charged by Grand Forks County prosecutors for resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

