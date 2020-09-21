Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools Moving Middle and High School Students to Distance Learning

These changes will go into effect on October 5th.
The purpose of the committee is to meet every two weeks, review data regarding COVID-19 cases in our community, and make determinations for the FPS Instructional Plan that should be adopted.
The purpose of the committee is to meet every two weeks, review data regarding COVID-19 cases in our community, and make determinations for the FPS Instructional Plan that should be adopted.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools announced today that middle and high schools in the district are moving to distance learning. FPS says these changes will go into effect on Monday, October 5th, and will last for two weeks.

At their next meeting on October 5th, the FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee will begin discussing a phased approach for elementary in-person instruction starting on October 19th. FPS says that between now and October 5th, they will work with Fargo Cass Public Health to determine the conditions required to provide in-person instruction for secondary students.

The committee says they will work to give at least two weeks notice before making a change in level for Fargo Public Schools. However, due the changing data and the ability for the number of COVID-19 cases in the community to suddenly fluctuate, sometimes a two-week notice may not be feasible.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report shows increase in crimes in Minnesota

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2019 Uniform Crime Report.

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 21 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food: Pork with Apples and Bacon - September 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Police: Man threatens to shoot person, rifle taken from scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Officers learned 28-year-old Joshua Young threatened to shoot someone--he was then arrested for domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and terrorizing.

News

Oregon Fires: Fargo firefighters are in good spirits, working 14 to 16 hour days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Last week, four Fargo firefighters went to southern Oregon in a federal effort to assist the state in extinguishing its deadly wildfires.

News

Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Tucker
Grand Forks police warn of high risk sex offender in area

News

One new death, 280+ new COVID-19 infections in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The positivity rate is now at 8.84 percent for the state.

News

Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday.