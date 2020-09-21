Fargo Public Schools Moving Middle and High School Students to Distance Learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools announced today that middle and high schools in the district are moving to distance learning. FPS says these changes will go into effect on Monday, October 5th, and will last for two weeks.

At their next meeting on October 5th, the FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee will begin discussing a phased approach for elementary in-person instruction starting on October 19th. FPS says that between now and October 5th, they will work with Fargo Cass Public Health to determine the conditions required to provide in-person instruction for secondary students.

The committee says they will work to give at least two weeks notice before making a change in level for Fargo Public Schools. However, due the changing data and the ability for the number of COVID-19 cases in the community to suddenly fluctuate, sometimes a two-week notice may not be feasible.

