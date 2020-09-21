Fargo leaders agree to draft mask mandate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo city leaders have directed the city attorney to draft a mask mandate ordinance. The vote was close, 3-2 with Mayor Tim Mahoney and Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston voting yes. What was approved doesn’t mean the city will have a mask mandate. That will be decided on after the ordinance is drafted and debated. Commissioner John Strand presented the motion asking that the city look at mandates approved In New York and Arkansas.

Numerous people took to the podium during a public hearing on the matter with both sides of the issue represented.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.