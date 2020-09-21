Advertisement

Fargo leaders agree to draft mask mandate

But a mandate has not been approved
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 21, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo city leaders have directed the city attorney to draft a mask mandate ordinance. The vote was close, 3-2 with Mayor Tim Mahoney and Commissioners John Strand and Arlette Preston voting yes. What was approved doesn’t mean the city will have a mask mandate. That will be decided on after the ordinance is drafted and debated. Commissioner John Strand presented the motion asking that the city look at mandates approved In New York and Arkansas.

Numerous people took to the podium during a public hearing on the matter with both sides of the issue represented.

