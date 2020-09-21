Caught in the act: Police arrest men trying to break into bike storage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they caught two people as they were trying to break into a bike storage facility downtown.

Authorities say they saw 40-year-old Michael Grant and 45-year-old David Allery Jr. cutting the fence to a secured bike area, pictured above.

Both men were arrested for attempted burglary, drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

