Caught in the act: Police arrest men trying to break into bike storage
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they caught two people as they were trying to break into a bike storage facility downtown.
Authorities say they saw 40-year-old Michael Grant and 45-year-old David Allery Jr. cutting the fence to a secured bike area, pictured above.
Both men were arrested for attempted burglary, drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.
