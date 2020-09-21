Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl.
Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday, September 18th. Police say she was scheduled to return at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday but it appears she left the area voluntarily.
Anyone with information regarding Angela’s whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
Angela has brown eyes, and brown hair. Police say she may be in the Duluth area.
