Bemidji Police looking for 15-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Angela Marie St. Germaine was last seen at the Northwest Juvenile Center on Friday, September 18th. Police say she was scheduled to return at around 7:00 p.m. Sunday but it appears she left the area voluntarily.

Anyone with information regarding Angela’s whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Angela has brown eyes, and brown hair. Police say she may be in the Duluth area.

Angela Marie St. Germaine reported missing (Bemidji Police Department)

