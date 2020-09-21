Advertisement

Bad cook forces apartment building evacuation

Fire truck
Fire truck(ap images)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Someone’s late night cooking set off fire alarms and forced people to leave their homes at night.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 to the 3700 block of 42nd St. S.

Firefighters learned the cause was someone burning food and eventually people were allowed back into the apartment building.

No major damage was done and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Police chase and crash in Grand Forks leads to manhunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Officers tried to stop a man for reckless driving, but he took off. The chase ended with the man smashed into some trees by the Budget Inn Motel in the 3400 block of Gateway Dr.

News

Sanford Health awarded $100,000 grant from the ND Smart Restart Technical Skills Training grant program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Sanford Health staff said there is a shortage across the state of nursing assistants and they wanted to make this program more readily available to help put people back to work.

News

Unconventional Cookies: Bismarck artist starts sweet business

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Sometimes, life’s biggest flops end up being a life-changing moment.

News

South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

Latest News

Coronavirus

North Dakota reports 352 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Heath is reporting 352 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,318 more COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,318 new cases of COVID-19.

News

News - Moorhead Police Search For Suspect in Overnight Shooting - September 19

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - September 20

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 20 - Part 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 20 - Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD