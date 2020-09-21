Bad cook forces apartment building evacuation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Someone’s late night cooking set off fire alarms and forced people to leave their homes at night.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 to the 3700 block of 42nd St. S.

Firefighters learned the cause was someone burning food and eventually people were allowed back into the apartment building.

No major damage was done and no one was hurt.

