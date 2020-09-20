Advertisement

World’s Largest Truck Convoy fundraising event rolls through South Dakota

Truck Convoy
Truck Convoy(Scott Engen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 18th Annual World’s Largest Truck Convoy fundraising event rolled through South Dakota this weekend.

The parade of law enforcement and truckers is a benefit for local Special Olympic athletes.

The international fundraising and awareness event is a unique partnership, which raises funds to help keep athletes training year-round.

Carmen Anderson, a truck driver from Wisconsin, was a participant in this year’s event.

It finances the athletes for their trips and things like that, so it means a lot to us drivers that that money stays here in South Dakota," Anderson said. “When I was getting athletes in trucks, they were just so thrilled to be able to ride in one of the big trucks and honk the horns, and things like that.”

Special Olympics South Dakota supports more than 2,700 athletes and 26 sports programs across the state.

