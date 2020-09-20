Still Breezy Tonight and Monday...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT & MONDAY: Haze will decrease slightly late tonight, as will the clouds. The breeze will slowly back off from west to east as the cold front passes. Monday will be a breezy again, but expect above-seasonal temperatures with plentiful sunshine.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday we welcome the first day of Autumn! Temperatures, however, will feel more summer-like. On Wednesday, a cold front will swing through, bringing a chance of rain.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: On Thursday behind the cold front, temperatures cool down to the low 70s. Sunshine will work back in. Friday is right back to above-seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s! Saturday looks to bring another cold front and chance of showers, but the best chance for those showers looks to be east of our area.

SUNDAY: A cool-down is possible by Sunday. Temperatures look to be in the 60s, which is more seasonal for this time of year.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, decreasing haze. Still breezy. Low: 58.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 80.

TUESDAY: FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN. Warm sunshine. Low: 57. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 78.

THURSDAY: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 55. High: 73.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 56. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers east. Low: 58. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 50. High: 68.