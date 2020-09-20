Advertisement

North Dakota reports 352 new cases of COVID-19

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Heath is reporting 352 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

This brings the active case count in the state to 3,208.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 192.

The daily positivity rate is 6.13%.

14,558 people have recovered to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,964 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

582,629 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

352 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

17,958 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.13% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,208 – Total Active Cases

+112 Individuals from yesterday

239 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (209 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,558 – Total recovered since pandemic began

81 – Currently Hospitalized

+3 - Individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (192 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 3
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 5
  • Burleigh County - 78
  • Cass County – 73
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Emmons County - 8
  • Grand Forks County – 13
  • Grant County - 1
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County – 4
  • McKenzie County - 5
  • McLean County - 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 19
  • Mountrail County – 15
  • Nelson County – 2
  • Oliver County - 2
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 4
  • Renville County - 5
  • Richland County – 3
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County – 6
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 34
  • Stutsman County – 4
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 28
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 17

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

