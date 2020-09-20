Minnesota reports 1,318 more COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,318 new cases of COVID-19. This is now the highest single-day report for cases in the state.

Two more people have died in Minnesota, the death toll is now 1,965.

One person was in their 60s from Hennepin County and the other in their 90s from St. Louis County.

81,336 people have recovered to date.

