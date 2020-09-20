Advertisement

Minnesota reports 1,318 more COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high

testing graphic.
testing graphic.(Associated Press)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,318 new cases of COVID-19. This is now the highest single-day report for cases in the state.

Two more people have died in Minnesota, the death toll is now 1,965.

One person was in their 60s from Hennepin County and the other in their 90s from St. Louis County.

81,336 people have recovered to date.

