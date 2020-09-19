Advertisement

Update: Westbound lanes of I-94 closed after semi hit overpass

Debris from the Overpass fell to the road when it was hit by a semi truck.
Debris from the Overpass fell to the road when it was hit by a semi truck.(NDHP)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has closed the Westbound lanes of I-94 at Mile Marker 342.

A semi truck was hauling an excavator when it struck the overpass in West Fargo causing debris to fall onto the road.

Both lanes are currently closed and officials say they will be for the foreseeable future.

They encourage everyone to be cautious if driving through the area.

