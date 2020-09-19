Summer-Like Temps Returning to the Valley!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT & SUNDAY: After a mild day, temperatures overnight will mostly remain in the 50s under a fairly clear sky. On Sunday, there is a chance for a few showers or rumbles of thunder, otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Monday clears out bringing sunnier skies and potentially more haze. We warm up as well! Tuesday also is looking warm and sunny.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures cool down just a touch by Wednesday with the passing of a cold front. There will also be a chance of rain showers. Behind the cold front, temperatures drop a bit more for Thursday but warm right back up into upper 70s by Friday.

SATURDAY: Expect another warm day as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s, but there may be a chance of showers.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, but hazy. Low: 58.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and/or thunder. Partly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 77.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and warm. Low: 53. High: 80.

TUESDAY: FIRST DAY OF AUTUMN. Warm sunshine. Low: 57. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 78.

THURSDAY: A few clouds and cooler. Low: 55. High: 73.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of showers. Low: 58. High: 78.