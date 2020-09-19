Advertisement

Semi smacks bridge on west edge of West Fargo

semi on i94
semi on i94
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is being rerouted along a stretch of Interstate 94 on the extreme west side of West Fargo. A semi has run into the bridge at Exit 343 to Main Avenue. The semi has significant damage and crews are trying to get it off of the interstate. No word on injuries. The crash happened within the last hour.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update: Westbound lanes of I-94 closed after semi hit overpass

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lanes of I-94 closed after semi strikes overpass.

News

Governor Walz orders flags at half staff for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Flags will be at half-mast until her funeral.

News

Neighbors uneasy after south Fargo shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Meanwhile, neighbors are still on edge--telling us authorities are no strangers to the area.

News

Moorhead High School moving to Distance Learning; can surrounding schools expect the same?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Checking in with Clay and Cass County schools to see if their learning plans are changing as COVID-19 numbers rise.

Latest News

POVnow

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Passes Away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg lost her battle with cancer on 9/18/2020, at the age of 87. Her death opens the door to the nomination of a new Justice by President Trump.

News

News - 6:00PM News September 18 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 18 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Davies High School students test positive for Covid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Morken
Three students at Davies High School in south Fargo have tested positive for COVID19.