Semi smacks bridge on west edge of West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is being rerouted along a stretch of Interstate 94 on the extreme west side of West Fargo. A semi has run into the bridge at Exit 343 to Main Avenue. The semi has significant damage and crews are trying to get it off of the interstate. No word on injuries. The crash happened within the last hour.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story.

