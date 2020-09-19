Neighbors uneasy after south Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting of a 20-year-old man in a south Fargo neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, neighbors are still on edge--telling us authorities are no strangers to the area.

Since the start of the year, police have responded to several serious calls in the E. Gateway Circle S. area off of 25th St. S, including assault, theft and breaking and entering.

“A lot of things that are happening here, they’ve always been happening here,” a neighbor says.

Add Thursday night’s shooting to the list of events that have neighbors so uneasy.

“All of a sudden, we heard, ‘Pop, pop, pop.’”

Gunshots rang out a little after 9 p.m. Police blocked off the entire street, searching with flashlights and taking photos of evidence. The entry door was shattered and police found several bullets.

“People arguing and kind of yelling. It just seemed like something bad happened.”

A 20-year-old victim was found hours later with injuries from the shooting. The man showed up to the Moorhead Walgreens with blood on him and his friends called authorities.

“It seems like a lot of our tragedies go unheard.”

Neighbors still want answers and they’re hoping police continue to weed out trouble.

If you have any information about last night’s shooting, police are asking you to call or text their anonymous tip line (701) 730-8888.

