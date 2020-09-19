NDDoH: 379 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 379 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The active case count for the state is now 3,096.

The most cases were reported in Cass County with 72.

Health officials are also reporting eight deaths, bringing the death toll for the state to 192.

The daily positivity rate is 5.78%.

14,319 people have recovered to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,742 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

576,672 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

379 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

17,607 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.78% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,096 – Total Active Cases

+110 Individuals from yesterday

259 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (213 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,319 – Total recovered since pandemic began

78 – Currently Hospitalized

+1 - Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (192 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note: Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 1-13 days ago.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County - 4

Benson County – 13

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County - 1

Burleigh County - 58

Cass County – 72

Dickey County – 3

Dunn County – 5

Emmons County - 23

Grand Forks County – 7

Griggs County – 1

Hettinger County - 3

Kidder County – 1

LaMoure County – 3

Logan County – 6

McIntosh County - 2

McKenzie County - 2

McLean County - 20

Mercer County - 6

Morton County – 24

Mountrail County - 4

Pembina County – 2

Ramsey County - 3

Ransom County - 3

Renville County - 2

Richland County – 8

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County – 5

Sioux County - 2

Stark County – 49

Stutsman County – 4

Traill County – 3

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 18

Williams County – 15

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

