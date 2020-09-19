Moorhead Police search for suspect of shooting

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting overnight.

Around 1 a.m., Officers were sent to the area of the 1200 block of 5th St for a report of a loud party.

Officials say as they were responding to the call for service, there was a report of a shooting in the same location. As officers arrived, numerous people were running from the scene.

A number of students were stopped and a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was found.

Officials say one officer, with specialized training in gunshot wounds, was the first to the victim and immediately rendered aid.

The victim, a 19 year old man from Nebraska was transported to Essentia Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, with dreadlocks to his shoulders and a pencil thin mustache. He was with several other males and all of them were wearing Black Adidas Clothing. It is not know if they were at the party.

Officials looking for additional information from anyone who may have been at the scene and have more information regarding the suspect(s) and/or any vehicles that may have left the area. If anyone happened to be at this party, Moorhead Police ask them to look at any photos they might have taken to see if the suspects are visible in them. If you can help, please call our dispatch center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with the supervisor.

