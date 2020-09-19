Advertisement

Moorhead Police search for suspect of shooting

(WCAX)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting overnight.

Around 1 a.m., Officers were sent to the area of the 1200 block of 5th St for a report of a loud party.

Officials say as they were responding to the call for service, there was a report of a shooting in the same location. As officers arrived, numerous people were running from the scene.

A number of students were stopped and a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was found.

Officials say one officer, with specialized training in gunshot wounds, was the first to the victim and immediately rendered aid.

The victim, a 19 year old man from Nebraska was transported to Essentia Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, with dreadlocks to his shoulders and a pencil thin mustache. He was with several other males and all of them were wearing Black Adidas Clothing. It is not know if they were at the party.

Officials looking for additional information from anyone who may have been at the scene and have more information regarding the suspect(s) and/or any vehicles that may have left the area. If anyone happened to be at this party, Moorhead Police ask them to look at any photos they might have taken to see if the suspects are visible in them. If you can help, please call our dispatch center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak with the supervisor.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MN: 924 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 924 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

NDDoH: 379 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 379 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate garage fire in Fosston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating a garage fire in rural Fosston.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports September 18

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - Moorhead High School moving to distance learning, will nearby schools do the same?

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 Weather September 18

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports: North Dakota Prep Football Sept. 18

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

News - Neighbors uneasy after south Fargo shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - President Trump speaks in Bemidji

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD