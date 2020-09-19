Advertisement

Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate garage fire in Fosston

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating a garage fire in rural Fosston.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at 32609 410th St SE in rural Fosston.

Deputies discovered that the structure was a garage that was not attached to a residence. The Fosston Fire Department responded and attended to the fire.

There were no injuries resulting from the garage fire and the structure appears to be a total loss.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the fire in an attempt to determine a cause.

