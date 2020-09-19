Advertisement

Governor Walz orders flags at half staff for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz on Friday ordered all United States and Minnesota flags are flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota immediately Friday until sunset on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral, to honor her life and legacy.

“Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Governor Walz. “She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better.”

“In her legal career and her tenure on the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for women in the workplace, in health care, and as equal partners in our country’s future,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We are all better because of her. I am devastated by her loss.”

Justice Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court on August 10, 1993, justice where she served for 27 years as the second woman, and first Jewish woman, to serve on the Supreme Court.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in honor of Justice Ginsburg.

