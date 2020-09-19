Advertisement

Governor Burgum orders flags at half staff in North Dakota

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime supporter of equality, has died at 87, of cancer.(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum is directing all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff.

He is encouraging North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a sign of respect for the memory and longstanding service of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away today at age 87.

Ginsberg had served on the Supreme Court since 1993.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

Once that date has been established, another notification will be sent to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

