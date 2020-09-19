Advertisement

Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car accident

Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car accident
Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car accident(AP Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mobridge juvenile has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Mobridge.

A 1997 Ford F50 pickup was southbound on 10th Avenue West when the female driver, 16, lost control of the pickup. The vehicle flipped.

Emily Holzer, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Mobridge hospital and then airlifted to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.

A 16-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mobridge hospital.

Both the driver and the male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts. The two other occupants also were from Mobridge.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MN: 924 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 924 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

News

NDDoH: 379 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 379 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office investigate garage fire in Fosston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating a garage fire in rural Fosston.

News

Moorhead Police search for suspect of shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Moorhead Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting overnight.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports September 18

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Moorhead High School moving to distance learning, will nearby schools do the same?

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 Weather September 18

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports: North Dakota Prep Football Sept. 18

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

News

News - Neighbors uneasy after south Fargo shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD