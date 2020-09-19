Authorities identify teenage girl killed in car accident

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mobridge juvenile has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Mobridge.

A 1997 Ford F50 pickup was southbound on 10th Avenue West when the female driver, 16, lost control of the pickup. The vehicle flipped.

Emily Holzer, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Mobridge hospital and then airlifted to a Fargo, N.D., hospital.

A 16-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mobridge hospital.

Both the driver and the male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts. The two other occupants also were from Mobridge.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

