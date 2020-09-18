South Dakota’s Noem travels to Michigan for Trump campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is in Michigan at a campaign event for President Donald Trump.

She is also overseeing an investigation into a car crash in which the state’s attorney general struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Republican governor has become a surrogate for Trump’s campaign and developed a national profile within the GOP, but also received criticism from people who say she is paying more attention to national politics than what is happening in the state.

Her office says she’s leveraging her national profile for South Dakota’s benefit.

