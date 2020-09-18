Slow Weekend Warm Up... Then Turning Even Warmer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT & SATURDAY: Expect mainly clear skies for the overnight period and temperatures ABOVE freezing! Most will remain in the 40s and 50s. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will be warmer and a bit more seasonal. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: By Sunday, there is a chance of a few showers or rumbles of thunder. Monday clears out bringing sunnier skies and potentially more haze.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Nice and warm through Thursday. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s on Monday, with 70s and a few 80s west expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will bring our next chance for showers, and cooler weather will follow for Thursday but the cool down will be short-lived.

FRIDAY: Expect another warm up as temperatures are forecast to again reach the upper 70s to lowers 80s!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT - ROSH HASHANA BEGINS AT SUNDOWN: Mostly clear. Low: 47.

SATURDAY: Sun and haze. Low: 57. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and/or thunder. Partly cloudy. Low: 58. High: 75.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 55. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Low: 53. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 55. High: 73.