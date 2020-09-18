Residents explaining the importance of attending presidential rallies and voting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will both be making their way to Minnesota this afternoon to campaign.

President Donald Trump will be making his way to Bemidji and Former Vice President Joe Biden is making his way to Duluth.

Both candidates is aiming to gain Minnesotan voters to win the state.

“If you are unsure about which candidate to vote for, this is another source of information directed from the candidates,” said Barbara Headrick, Professor of Political Science at Minnesota State University Moorhead. “It is aimed at voters like you. As Minnesotans, this is to try and get your attention and get your vote. This is one more source of information. I wouldn’t rely on it alone but it is one more source of information.”

Back in 2016, President Donald Trump lost the state of Minnesota by over 44,000 votes.

This shows the importance of gaining electoral votes.

Both of these candidates are trying to capture the ten electoral votes in November.

“It’s more electoral college votes,” said Headrick. “The magic number is 270 electoral college votes. You get that by winning states. If Minnesota is part of your calculation to get to 270, then you go to that state. You do everything you can to win it.”

As Minnesota is considered a swing state, it is especially important to pay attention to what each candidate is saying.

“I think Minnesota is a very split state,” said Emma Nickolauson, Voting Resident. “Very red and blue depending on where you are. It’s important for both parties to get a different perspective.”

Headrick is also stating to pay extra attention to how each candidate is spending their funding.

“Besides the rallies, the one thing to watch for is how the candidates are spending money in the states. Are both campaigns besides showing up to the rallies, showing ads? Are they working with the Minnesota party Democrats or Republicans to get our voters? Who could help all sorts of candidates not just the presidential side? That’s another thing to look for is how important they think Minnesota is.”

As residents between the ages of 18 to 30 are known to be the biggest group of non-voters, it is especially important for them to get out and have their voices heard when it comes to voting.

“Oh your vote definitely matters,” said Nickolauson. “I mean if you don’t go out and stand up for what you believe in, who’s going to do that for you?”

President Donald Trump will be at Bemidji Aviation Services tonight at 6:00pm.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be at the Union Training Center in Duluth.

The time has not yet been released.

Valley News Live will have team coverage at the Bemidji event.

Residents can find it on our Point of View at KX4 at 6:30pm and on our VNL News App.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.