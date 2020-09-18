Advertisement

Otter Tail County releases information for voters

Citi Trends store turns into an early voting location.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Early voting is underway in Minnesota, but the Otter Tail County Auditor’s Office has been getting many questions about how voters can cast their ballot.

The pandemic has given rise to new precautions at polling places and there’s been questions about alternatives to voting in person. The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place on November 3rd.

