One man arrested after breaking into UHaul in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department responds to a burglary at UHaul.

The alarm company for UHaul located at 4901 13th Avenue South called the dispatch center around 1:45am of a male prying open an overhead door and could be seen on video inside the warehouse rummaging through toolboxes.

As officers traveled to the area, the alarm company was able to provide a description of the male.

Officers ended up noticing a male that matched the exact description and stopped him.

After speaking with the manager, 32 year old Hamid Han Zuri of Fargo matched the clothing description described from the manager.

Zuri has been arrested for Burglary.

