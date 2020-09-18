Advertisement

One injured in apartment fight in south Fargo

(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say at least one person was injured in a fight at a south Fargo apartment on Thursday night. That fight, according to

police, involved several people inside one of the Summit Point buildings, which is east of Doolittles. At least eight Fargo squad cars and two F-M ambulances were on scene along Gold Drive around 9:00 p.m.. Not long after that, half of the police crews suddenly took off with lights on and sirens blaring. No one would say, where they were going, or provide further details on what happened including the injured.

And we also received word from a caller to our newsroom about a large police gathering at 1522 East Gateway Circle South in Fargo. We have a crew headed that way and hope to have more details.

