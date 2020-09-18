Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

