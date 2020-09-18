North Dakota reports 10th coronavirus death in 2 days

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing to 10 the number of people who died from coronavirus in the past two days.

Seven of the deaths in the past two days have been in Burleigh County, which tallied four deaths on Thursday.

Health officials said the other death reported Thursday was in Ward County.

North Dakota on Thursday reported 394 positive cases of COVID-19, led by Burleigh County with 74.

The number of active cases in the state increased by 185, to a record 2,713.

The number of hospitalizations increased by seven, to 69.

