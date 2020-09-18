Advertisement

New suspect charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Pedestrian Crash 42nd St. S.
Pedestrian Crash 42nd St. S.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges in a fatal pedestrian crash in Fargo last week have been dropped against one woman, and are now pinned to a 28-year-old man.

A warrant is now out for David James Torgerson’s arrest who is facing felony manslaughter and felony duty to render aid involving a death charges.

Court documents say Fargo Police were called to the 100 block of 42nd St. S. in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. The victim, Peter McKenney, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers spoke to witnesses and learned an unknown male fled the scene.

Shanyell Headswift was located in the driver’s seat of vehicle at the scene, and documents say she appeared heavily intoxicated, admitted she was driving and was arrested.

Documents say the crash data of the car indicated that there were two adult passengers in the vehicle before the crash, and the data also showed the car was traveling just over 50 miles per hour five seconds before the crash. The speed limit in that area is 30.

Later that day, officers re-interviewed the witness who said he was walking his dog near 10th Ave. and 42nd St. S. when he heard a crash. The witness said he ran toward the car to try to get a license plate, and witnessed a male open up the driver’s side door and flee.

Officers later looked at nearby surveillance video which showed a figure, with similar clothing as described by the witness, leaving from the driver side door of the vehicle.

When officers later re-interviewed Headswift, she said she tried to take the DUI for Torgerson because she cared about him, but was not willing to take the blame for the death of another person. Headswift told investigators she and David left a friend’s house and she passed out in the passenger seat, and woke up from the crash and saw Torgerson flee.

Officers spoke with Torgerson soon after who stated he had left the friend’s home on foot and that Headswift drove the car.

Documents say investigators have attempted to locate Torgerson multiple times since but have been unsuccessful.

While Headswift is no longer facing manslaughter charges, she is charged with one felony count of Hindering law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

