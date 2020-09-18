ND sex offender facing new sex crime charges against young girls

GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who is already a convicted sex offender is now facing new charges involving sexually assaulting two young girls.

34-year-old Matthew Odegard is charged with five counts of felony Gross Sexual Imposition against victims under the age of 15.

Court documents say in Jan. 2020, officers met with two victims in Lisbon who said they wanted to report previous sexual assaults. The victims said the assaults occurred when they were much younger and attended a daycare in Gwinner.

Documents say Odegard is the daycare operator’s adopted son/grandson and lived in the home. The first victim said Odegard started abusing her when she was four or five-years-old. She said the first incident involved Odegard taking her into the garage, removing some of her clothes and touching and kissing her. The victim stated Odegard instructed her not to tell anyone.

The same victim went on to detail other incidents of abuse including when Odegard laid her on a bed and touched her, and another time when Odegard forced the victim to touch his genitals. The victim said the abuse continually happened from the time she was four, until she stopped attending the daycare at age 12. The victim told investigators when she turned 18, Odegard tried to make contact with her through Facebook.

The other female victim told officers similar stories of abuse that occurred at the daycare. She told officers she was either seven or eight-years-old when Odegard laid her on his bed and touched her genitals over her clothes. She said she was also instructed not to tell anyone.

Documents say all of the incidents of abuse happened when Odegard was between the ages of 18 and 25.

Investigators say they interviewed Odegard in August, and ‘in a nutshell, admitted to all of the accusations that both’ victims leveled against him.

According to state records, Odegard is already a convicted felon and registered low-risk sex offender stemming from sexual assault charges in 2016.

According to court records, Odegard picked up a 15-year-old girl from Enderlin and brought her to Gwinner where he sexually assaulted her approximately six times and brought her back to Enderlin the following morning.

Court filings show Odegard was sentenced to one year in jail and two years of supervised probation. Odegard’s current sex offender status is set to expire in 2031.

A warrant is currently out for Odegard’s arrest.

