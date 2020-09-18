Moorhead High School moving from hybrid to distance learning due to more COVID-19 cases

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Moorhead Area Public Schools said Friday that Moorhead High School will transition to distance learning on September 28 because of increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

The district said Clay County case rate more than doubled for the second week in a row and is now at 36.78. They added that the Minnesota Department of Education guidance recommends distance learning in secondary grades for case rates over 30.

Pre-K through grade 8 will continue in hybrid learning, according to Moorhead Area Public Schools. They said less than ten staff or students across the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Those staff and students are in quarantine.

The district said transitioning on September 28 will give them the chance to get high school students ready for distance learning.

