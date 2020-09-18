Advertisement

Homeland Security whistleblower delays House testimony

Logo of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America pictured at the embassy of the USA in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007.
Logo of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America pictured at the embassy of the USA in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007.(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower from the Department of Homeland Security who says he was pressured to suppress facts in intelligence reports says he won’t be able to testify before a House panel until the department gives him more access to “relevant information,” according to his lawyer.

Attorney Mark Zaid said former DHS official Brian Murphy won’t participate in a closed-door deposition with the House Intelligence Committee “until the clearance issues have been resolved favorably in order to properly protect Mr. Murphy’s legal rights.” He says he and Murphy “look forward to and desire the opportunity” to participate.

“Mr. Murphy wishes to provide protected, classified whistleblower disclosures to the relevant oversight authorities in the Executive and Legislative Branches,” Zaid said in a statement. “That requires his access, as well as his legal counsel, to all relevant information.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff made Murphy’s complaint public last week and said he had been invited to provide a deposition on Sept. 21. He has not been subpoenaed and was asked to participate voluntarily.

An intelligence committee official said the panel hasn’t rescheduled the deposition at this time, but said DHS had delayed the processing of his lawyers' clearances. The official, who was granted anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting, said the clearances were needed so Murphy could be properly represented during any classified portions of the deposition.

Murphy said in the complaint that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including information about Russian interference in the election and the rising threat posed by white supremacists. The department has denied his allegations.

Murphy, a former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran, also alleged that senior DHS officials pressed him to alter reports so they would reflect administration policy goals and that he was demoted from his post as principal deputy under secretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis for refusing to go along with the changes and for filing confidential internal complaints about the conduct.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Deadly wildfires rage on

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Multiple fires in Washington, Oregon and California have burned almost six million acres, killing at least 36 people, including a firefighter on Thursday.

National

Officer stops to play football with boy who was playing by himself

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Officer Tyler McElman stops while on patrol to play football with a young boy who was playing catch with himself.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. — a move that could effectively wreck the operation of both Chinese services for U.S. users.

Latest News

News

Otter Tail County releases information for voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place.

National

Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.

National

Sen. Mark Warner holds press gaggle after voting in Alexandria

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Mark Warner casts his ballot in the 2020 elections

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

ND sex offender facing new sex crime charges against young girls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
34-year-old Matthew Odegard is charged with five counts of felony Gross Sexual Imposition against victims under the age of 15.