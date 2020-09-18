Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He has directed flags to fly at half staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

“On March 21, 2020, we mourned the first death due to COVID-19 in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “As of today, thousands of Minnesotans have lost a loved one in the fight against COIVD-19. We lower our flags to honor their lives and reaffirm our commitment to doing all we can to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

“As I know too well, losing a family member to COVID-19 is an unimaginable grief,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other. Every life lost to COVID-19 is heartbreaking, and we must continue to look out for one another and take every precaution to protect our neighbors and loved ones.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.

