Advertisement

Governor Walz Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19

Photo: Michael Holzworth
Photo: Michael Holzworth(WNDU)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He has directed flags to fly at half staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

“On March 21, 2020, we mourned the first death due to COVID-19 in Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “As of today, thousands of Minnesotans have lost a loved one in the fight against COIVD-19. We lower our flags to honor their lives and reaffirm our commitment to doing all we can to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

“As I know too well, losing a family member to COVID-19 is an unimaginable grief,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other. Every life lost to COVID-19 is heartbreaking, and we must continue to look out for one another and take every precaution to protect our neighbors and loved ones.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New suspect charged in fatal pedestrian crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A warrant is now out for David James Torgerson’s arrest who is facing felony manslaughter and felony duty to render aid involving a death charges.

News

Otter Tail County releases information for voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The State of Minnesota has several options available for those who choose not to vote in person at a polling place.

News

ND sex offender facing new sex crime charges against young girls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
34-year-old Matthew Odegard is charged with five counts of felony Gross Sexual Imposition against victims under the age of 15.

News

Watch live at 1:30PM: President Trump holds a news conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
Watch live: President Trump holds a news conference

Latest News

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 18 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Back To School Cookies - September 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

Patriotic Education, Mail-In-Voting And Unsolicited Ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
The November 3rd election may not yield results until November 10th, and even then may not be accurate, leading to the results being contested.

News

Over 1,000 new Covid cases, 8 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,099 new cases of COVID-19 along with 8 additional deaths today