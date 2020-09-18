Advertisement

Fargo Police investigating shooting at south Fargo apartment complex

Possible S. Fargo shooting
Possible S. Fargo shooting(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are currently surrounding a south Fargo neighborhood after an apparent shooting late Thursday night.

Neighbors living in the 1600 block of Gateway Cir. S. say they heard multiple shots fired just after 9 p.m. Our reporter on scene says there’s currently at least a dozen officers canvassing the scene, and says shattered glass can be seen on one of the entry doors to the apartment complex.

Evidence markers are being placed on the ground by officers in the area our reporter says several shell casings can be seen.

Fargo Police have not yet been able to confirm any injuries, and say at this time evidence doesn’t show that anyone was shot.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

