Fargo neighbors defend man’s right to free political speech

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo neighbors are standing up for freedom of speech. This after a man living near a Fargo public school is catching some flak for a display in his front yard.

“I think you should have the right to do whatever you want in your yard, as long as it’s not outside of the legal parameters,” neighbor Mariah Granzow says. “A sign, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

A woman called our Whistleblower Hotline after her grandson--who passes the house to and from school each day--came home upset about the profane political message.

Several neighbors say, it doesn’t bother them. In fact, they defended his rights.

“I think it’s freedom of speech,” neighbor Gwen Breidenbach says.

We did some digging to ask about a person’s freedom of speech, including the written word. According to the law, a person has the right to put up a sign, as long as it’s not threatening to anyone.

“I think the curse words could have been left out. It’s not what we want our children to see,” Granzow says. “But it’s their decision because it’s their yard. Welcome to America.”

The homeowner says the sign was a gift, meant for his yard. The profanity and his close proximity to the school led him to hang it in the window instead, where it was less visible.

He has no plans of taking them down.

Police say these signs are personal property. If stolen or vandalized, one could face criminal charges.

