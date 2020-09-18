Drug agents make large fentanyl seizure in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) -

A drug task force says it’s taken more than 5,000 fentanyl pills off the streets in the largest seizure of its type in the Minot area.

The Ward County Narcotics Task Force says the fentanyl has a street value of $350,000.

A 25-year-old Minot man has been arrested in the case.

Drug agents say there have been many overdoses and some deaths in the Minot area that are linked directly to fentanyl.

They say opiate users purchase drugs under the false pretense that they are buying heroin or oxycodone.

But, fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than heroin.

